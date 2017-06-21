Don't indulge in BJP's stupid acts, Cong leader tells Amitabh on GST promotion

A Congress leader has taken a serious objection to Amitabh Bachchan for being a brand ambassador of GST video, calling the promotion of GST as 'foolish act'.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam advised Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from GST ad as brand ambassador as well as he cautioned the star that with the GST going to be implemented in the present form he might have to incur traders wrath.

Would advise @SrBachchan to wthdraw frm brand ambassador of #GST in ths form.An expected backlash frm traders may go against him eventually. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2017

The government has roped in Bollywood superstar A to promote Goods and Services Tax, ahead of the sweeping tax reform's implementation scheduled from July 1. In the video, Bachchan explains GST as an unifying force just like the three colours in the national flag. GST is an initiative to create 'one nation, one tax, one market', he says.

T 2460 -@cbec_india .. a campaign to explain GST .. I was asked, I did it .. pic.twitter.com/Cavjqtkc1W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2017

Big B too replied in a series of tweets to Nirupam's objection. He gave crisp reply: "they asked me I did it".

a campaign to explain and introduce GST .. they asked me i did it .. https://t.co/ZHXlTVDdyP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2017

OneIndia News