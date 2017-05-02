'Don't criticise union government in public', Tamil Nadu CM tells ministers

Is Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi Palanisamy cosying up to the central government? That may be the case if his appeal to his cabinet of ministers is anything to go by. During Tuesday's cabinet meet, the Chief Minister is said to have asked Tamil Nadu ministers to refrain from criticising the union government in public. Amidst the political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy held a cabinet meet on Tuesday where he advised his ministers not to speak ill of the BJP government in the centre in public.

Issues like drought, drinking water crisis, the constitution of Cauvery management board and NEET were discussed in the cabinet meet that was convened even as two warring factions of the AIADMK are considering a merger.

During the meet, the Chief Minister appealed to his cabinet not to criticise the centre when addressing the public on various issues including fishermen, NEET and drought situation. His statement comes days after farmers from Tamil Nadu demanded action from the centre over drought and loan waiver.

Soon after the cabinet meet, Edappadi Palanisamy wrote to the Prime Minister requesting him to secure the release of five fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were detained by Sri Lankan navy. At a time when popular belief is that the centre is backing the O Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK, Edappadi Palanisamy's appeal to his ministers seem like an attempt to win the favour of the BJP.

OneIndia News