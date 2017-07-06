Don't cover up your lapses, WB Governor tells Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that the outburst by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against him was an attempt to cover the lapses by her government.

Tripathi and Mamata have been engaged in a war of words since communal clashes broke out in the state. The relations between the two have touched a new low with Mamata referring to the Governor as a BJP parrot. The Governor however hit back by saying that she was trying to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal.

The governor said her allegations were baseless and an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert the attention from the main issue of law and order.

The governor advised the CM and her colleagues "to direct their attention to maintain peace and law and order in the state without making any distinction on the basis of caste, creed or community".

Following the war of words, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh advised both to exercise restraint. A source in the Home Ministry said that Singh told both to exercise restraint while also adding that the dignity of the two offices must be maintained.

OneIndia News