Don't threaten me, will drag you off your seat in Delhi: Lalu Yadav to BJP, RSS

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took to Twitter and warned Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh not to threaten him.

"Listen, BJP/RSS people, Lalu will drag you off your seat in Delhi, whatever be my situation. Get it straight..Don't u dare to threaten me..," he said.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Yadav said BJP, RSS people should listen, and know that Lalu Yadav will drag you off your seat in Delhi, whatever be my situation. He further said that rally will take place in Gandhi Maidan on August 27, invited leaders of similar ideologies to decide future course of action.

This comes just a day after NDA delegation met Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind over the attack on the BJP office by RJD workers on Wednesday in the wake of Income Tax raids in connection with alleged benami property deals involving Prasad.

On Tuesday, 100 tax officials and investigators had searched different properties in and around Delhi as part of an investigation that alleges Mr Yadav, has a stash of secretly-owned real estate assets that total 1,000 crores.

OneIndia News