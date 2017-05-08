Don't politicise, look triple talaq as reform and not as religion: Mukhtar

New Delhi, May 8: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on sunday slammed the political parties for politicising the triple 'talaq' issue nad said that the leaders should look into the issue as 'reform' and not as religious issues.

"Triple Talaq issue is not a matter of communalism. It should not be seen with the perspective of religion but reform. Those who are trying to give it a communal angle, they should understand that improvement is necessary for the society," Naqvi told ANI.

He said that the Prime minister Narendra Modi did not polticise the issue but suggested the Muslim communities to save the daughters from the practices and added that society needs to improve further.

It is to remind that Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleed that all the widows who cannot remarry are in PM Modi's connstituency, Varanasi.

He had asked PM Modi to not only express concern about the issues of 'Muslim sisiters' but also about the widows in his constituency.

In a programme, on sunday Yechury took a jibe at PM Modi's concern over Muslim women, who are the victims of triple talaq.

"If the Prime Minister is really sympathetic towards women then why is he not talking about the widows of his constituency?" questioned Yechury.

He added that more number of widows in the world who are allowed to remarry are in PM Modi's constituency.

In April, PM Modi had appealed to the Muslim community to find a solution to save the daughters from tripl talaq issues.

Modi also had told media that "I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as savior to the Muslim women in this crucial period."

OneIndia News