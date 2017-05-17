Don't link India-Pak dispute with OBOR: China tells New Delhi

Asserting that the dispute between India and Pakistan should be resolved by means of dialogue, Consul General of China in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Wednesday said the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative has got nothing to do with it.

Ma Zhanwu said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is between Islamabad and Beijing, suggested that India shouldn't drag Kashmir dispute into it.

India boycotted the OBOR summit as it opposes the key component, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on its way to Xinjiang in northwest China and India does not want any compromise on its territorial integrity.

"The project is between China and Pakistan. As far as India and Pakistan dispute is concerned, we suggest them to overcome it with dialogues... It's up to them to negotiate," Ma Zhanwu said.

Last week, in listing out his objections to the scheme, MEA's official spokesman Gopal Baglay said, "No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The OBOR summit was hosted by China from May 14-15 in Beijing. A total of 29 foreign heads of state and government and representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organisations participated in the meet.

OneIndia News