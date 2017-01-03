Don't like feud in any family: Rajnath on SP war

New Delhi, Jan 3: "We do not like feud in any family," Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said on the battle between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam over control of Samajwadi Party, even as he skirted queries on whether he could be BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

Singh said that the party has gone to elections many times without a chief ministerial face and it will project the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked about the feud in SP, Singh, who is a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters he does not like feud in any family but if the entire family is in power then certainly it is a cause of concern. He, however, added that "it is an internal matter" of Samajwadi Party.

"I believe whatever loss had to happen, has happened and the next government will compensate. We cannot express happiness about a family feud. We are sensitive people. It hurts us," he said. Repeated queries on whether he could become Chief Ministerial candidate for BJP did not evoke any clear answer as Singh smiled and quipped, "Do I not look good here in centre to you." When asked about the decision on BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh, Singh said "many a times we have contested elections without a face".

"Who is a strong leader and who is not, it is for the people to decide," he said, adding that the Prime Minister has worked a lot during last two and a half years and his work will prove handy for BJP. Earlier, he said BJP is not a party which wants to take advantage of any family feud. Asked whether he would like to return to party work, he replied, "When I get such friends here, I do not miss Ashok Road (BJP Headquarters)."

PTI