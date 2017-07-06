Dokalam stand off: Business as usual says Home Ministry

There have been no discussions to decline security clearances to Chinese firms in India, the Centre said. While discussing issues relating to the Dokalam stand off between India and China, the centre said that the issue of putting security clearance on hold was not under consideration.

The Home Ministry said that such issues are dealt with great maturity and at an appropriate level. The spokesperson of the ministry was replying to a question on whether the government was planning on going slow or declining security clearance to Chinese firms amidst the border stand off.

A total of 14-15 parameters are fixed in eight to nine sensitive areas like telecom, ports and civil aviation etc. Further locations where foreign investment is not welcome has also been spelt out by the Home Ministry.

OneIndia News