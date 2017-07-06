Dokalam: Move out with dignity or get ready to be kicked out, China tells India

Move out with dignity or get kicked out was a message from China to India while referring to the stand off at the Dokalam area in Sikkim. In one of the editorials in the Chinese state media, Indian troops were asked to move out of the area and the situation was referred to as worryingly tense.

Two newspapers in China, Global Times and China Daily, warned India of consequences if it 'incites' China. While China's nationalistic tabloid Global Times said India should be taught a "bitter lesson", China Daily said India should look in the mirror.

In an editorial by the Global Times, it was said that India will suffer great losses than it did in 1962 if it incites border clashes. It also claimed that the Chinese public was infuriated by India's 'provocation.

In its editorial it also said, "We believe the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is powerful enough to expel Indian troops out of Chinese territory. The Indian military can choose to return to its territory with dignity, or be kicked out of the area by Chinese soldiers."

"We need to give diplomatic and military authorities full power to handle the issue. We call on Chinese society to maintain high-level unity on the issue. The more unified the Chinese people are, the more sufficient conditions the professionals will have to fight against India and safeguard our interests. This time, we must teach New Delhi a bitter lesson."

"If New Delhi believes that its military might can be used as leverage in the Donglang area (referred to as Dokalam or Dok La), and it is ready for a two-and-a-half front war, we have to tell India that the Chinese look down on their military power," the editorial also said.

OneIndia News