Dokalam crisis: NSA Doval to visit China, resolution expected

The tensions between India and China is expected to witness a thaw following the July 26 visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The NSA will take part in the meeting of the NSAs from BRICS- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

During the visit, he will raise the issue with his counterpart in China and speak about resolving the row at the Dokalam area in Sikkim.

India has accused China of constructing a road in the disputed territory towards the Dokalam plateau. The same objection was raised by the Royal Bhutanese Army.

Top officials in Delhi say that India will look for a solution and not a compromise on the issue. Our stand is very clear and we oppose the construction. There is no posturing by us to provoke China into a war, the official also noted. Doval will raise these points with his Chinese counterpart, but also will make India's position on the matter clear.

India had intervened in the crisis supporting Bhutan's stand and asked China to stall the construction work. China on the other hand has claimed the Dokalam plateau, an 89 sq km pasture falls close to Chumbi valley at the corner of India-Bhutan-China tri-junction and is not very far from the Sikkim sector.

In 2012 China had asked India to remove the two bunkers that were set up at Lalten in the Dokalam plateau. India had positioned the two bunkers as a backup option. However on June 6 China had destroyed the two bunkers after claiming that neither India or China had any right over the region.

OneIndia News