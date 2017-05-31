Does anyone have guts to organise ‘pork fest': Giriraj Singh

In the wake of protests against Centre's order to ban sale of cattle for slaughter and beef fests being organised in several parts of the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has asked if anyone has the guts to organise 'pork festival' on the same lines.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said those politicians taking part in opposing order on sale of cattle for slaughter were doing it to appease Muslims.

Kerala witnessed "beef fests" in various parts of the state to protest the central government's decision on banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The protests were carried out despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assurance that he would approach the Prime Minister in this matter.

Such fests were also reportedly held at IIT-Madras.

Singh lashed out at the politicians supporting such activities and said such vote bank politics were hurting Hindu sentiments.

"Does anyone have guts to organise 'pork festival' at IIT-Madras?" ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi while condemning the slaughter of a cow by his party workers in Kerala termed the incident as barbaric and completely unacceptable.

Youth groups of the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition killed the animal in Kannur in public view on Saturday evening, cooked its meat and distributed it during a "Beef Fest" to protest against the BJP-led central government's new rules on cattle trade that ban the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter through animal markets.

OneIndia News