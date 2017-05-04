Justice Karnan refuses to undergo medical check, calls SC judges 'mad'

Justice C S Karnan refused to undergo medical check up even as a group of doctors reached his residence to check his mental health status. The Calcutta High Court judge claimed that he was 'mentally fit' and refused to cooperate with the team of doctors. The doctors arrived at his residence in Kolkata following a Supreme Court order which prescribed a medical check up for the judge of the Kolkata High Court.

The court directed that the report be submitted by May 8. The court had also directed that he submit his reply to the contempt plea. If he does not then it would be assumed that he has no response the Bench observed. Further the Bench also said that all orders passed by Justice Karnan stood invalid.

On the last date of hearing the Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked if he was mentally fit to understand the gravity of the case. If so give us a medical certificate, the CJI also said. You suffer from work related instability, the CJI also said. Justice Karnan however refused to relent and demanded that his work be restored. I will not appear before you until you restore my work he said while adding that he ready to go to jail.

When asked if he wanted to make oral or written submissions, he said that his fight is against corruption in the Madras High Court and not a personal one. Justice Karnan who has been asked to stay away from judicial work at the Calcutta High Court said if you want my senses restored, then let me get back to work.

The judge of the Calcutta High Court also said that he could prove that he is not fighting against the judiciary. I am fighting against corruption he said before a seven judge bench of the Supreme Court. I can prove the corruption charges and also how appointments are based on a caste basis he also said.

I am innocent and have done nothing wrong, he said. The Bench then said that it wanted him to relax and answer questions. I will relax once you restore my work, Justice Karnan shot back.

The Bench then suggested that he take the assistance of an advocate since he is too involved in the case. If you want we will provide you assistance. In the given circumstance this would be better for you, the Bench said. The Bench then referred to a letter of March 25. It asked if he was willing to apologise. If you apologise the case will take a different turn and if you do not then there will be a trial, the Bench said.

I am not a contemnor and I have done no wrong. Your lordships did not give notice before issuing suo motu contempt notice, Restore my work as I am answerable to the public, Justice Karnan had said.

