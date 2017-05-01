'Do you think that I have a mental problem? asks Justice Karnan

Hours after the Supreme Court asked doctors to examine Justice Karnan's mental stability, the Calcutta high court judge lashed out at the court. Justice Karnan pointedly refused to undergo any medical treatment. He even deemed the medical examination a ploy to facing charges under atrocities act.

"I am not willing to take any medical treatment. Who is the Supreme Court to judge that I have 'mental illness'? The Medical test is being used by people as a short cut to avoid atrocities under SC/ST act," he told reporters. Justice Karnan even accused seven Supreme Court judges of being corrupt. Justice Karnan also threatened to issue suspension order against West Bengal DGP if a medical examination was forcefully carried out on him. "I direct DGP, New Delhi to take the seven accused judges and produce them to the psychiatric medical board attached to AIIMS and conduct a medical test," he added.

"The seven judges looking at my case are corrupt. Do you think that I have a 'mental problem'? I have made my complaint against 20 judges under the law. Why are these seven judges taking a special interest in me?" he asked. The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a medical team and asked for Justice Karnan's mental stability to be examined. The court asked West Bengal police to ensure security during the test and asked for reports to be submitted.

OneIndia News