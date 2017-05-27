Do you expect Yogi to clean up the SP, BSP mess of 20 years in three months?

Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick to head the government in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won with huge mandate. Nearly three months after taking over as the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi as he is popularly referred to as has been in the news almost everyday.

From waking up the bureaucrats to creating anti-romeo squads and also banning illegal slaughter houses, the Yogi imprint on UP has been strong. However in the past few days, he is being blamed for the law and order problem especially in the wake of the Saharanpur riots.

For starters, Yogi took over as the CM of UP in March and his critics expect a clean up of the entire system in two months. To be fair on the CM, he has inherited a Jungle Raj or a kingdom of lawlessness from the BSP and SP.

It is common knowledge that in UP anything was possible. Criminals were being openly propped up in the state. It was the BSP and the SP which ruled all these years and it is quite obvious that they still have people in the bureaucracy who will look the other way when violence such as the one in Sahranpur is being staged.

All it took was for a political party to pay off a bunch of goons to stage the violence in Sahranpur. The cops clearly looked the other way as investigation papers suggest. It will take sometime for Yogi to bring all this under control.

As Yogi himself puts it, "This is a very big state, it has a 22 crore population. We inherited a legacy of Jungle Raj. Criminals were being propped up by the state,"

Rule of the law is our priority and we will establish it, he said while sending out a clear and strong message to the conspirators trying to destablise him.

UP has never been incident free. Some of the strangest and goriest of cases have been reported from the state. Since Yogi took over there has been a spurt of stage managed violence as expected.

In many ways, Yogi's experiences are very similar to Narendra Modi. After taking over as PM in 2014, Modi too had to deal with similar incidents. Church attacks, assaults on Muslims just to name a few. In all these incidents it was found that the same was staged to embarrass Modi and show him in poor light.

