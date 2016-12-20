Hyderabad, Dec 20: Can we pay the fine with demonetised notes, Yasin Bhatkal and the other Indian Mujahideen operatives asked in court. Yasin, Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas, Assadullah Akthar, Ajaz Shaikh and Tehseen Akthar were sentenced to death after being found guilty in the Hyderabad, Dilsukhnagar blasts case.

[Also Read:Yasin Bhatkal believed IS would break him out of jail]

Yasin and his accomplices were asked to pay a fine of Rs 4,000.

The judge while handing out the sentence observed that the case fell under the definition of the rarest of rare cases. The court also observed that the convicts were beyond reform and hence they must be sent to the gallows.

On Monday when arguments on the quantum of sentence were being advanced, the judge asked Yasin if he had anything to say. At first Yasin and the other convicts are believed to have said, " phaansi do (hang us)."

Later when the judge read out the sentence and imposed fines under the various sections of law, the convicts asked if they could pay the same in demonetised currency. " Do we pay the fine in demonetised currency or the new notes, the convicts asked the judge who chose not to respond.

On December 13 Yasin Bhatkal was handed out his first conviction under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from Yasin, four others were also convicted by the court. The court while delivering the verdict said that the prosecution has managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused are guilty.

The court had framed charges against Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar alias Monu and Aijaz Sheikh.

Eighteen people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions near Konark and Venkatadiri theatres in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013.

OneIndia News