DMK leaders walk out of assembly; to raise MLA bribing issue in Madras HC

DMK working president MK Stalin on Thursday once again staged a walk out as Speaker denied him permission to raise cash for vote issue in the ongoing session of Tamil Nadu assembly.

Stalin after walking out of the session told media that in protest against the Speaker P Dhanapal's decision DMK members have staged a walk out.

He said 'Today again I was denied permission to raise MLA sting issue in assembly by Speaker, in protest we staged walkout.'

According to reports, the opposition DMK is going to raise the issue in the Madras High Court. Also, he has sought an appointment with the Governor, C. Vidyasagar Rao, who is out of town.

The three-week long session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly started on Wednesday amidst rumblings in the ruling AIADMK.

DMK stalled the proceedings of the House for over 45 minutes on the first day of the session, demanding a discussion on allegations of the ruling faction of the AIADMK bribing its MLAs to retain their support.

In the sting video, a private TV channel had captured videos of SS Saravanan, an AIADMK MLA, speaking of the ruling faction of the AIADMK bribing MLAs to retain their support. However,Saravanan, now a member of the led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, categorically denied that he had made such a statement. He stated that it was not his voice on the video which had been filmed on some other occasion and doctored.

