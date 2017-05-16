Division in AIADMK grows? Ruling TN party splits into 3 factions

Chennai, May 16: According to a leader of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the political party is now divided into three groups.

These three groups are headed by O Panneerselvam, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.

Former parliamentarian of AIADMK party, KC Palaniswamy, alleged that "blasphemous" utterings by some members who have joined the AIADMK in the recent past is affecting the party.

He was referring to the recent interview given by Nanjil Sampath belonging to the Sasikala faction. "Sampath in an interview to a Tamil TV channel had said late J Jayalalithaa committed the error of making O Panneerselvam the Chief Minister twice," he said.

"It is nothing but blasphemous. Jayalalithaa had made Panneerselvam the Chief Minister twice when she faced some legal issues in continuing as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister," Palaniswamy said.

He said there was no opposition to Panneerselvam's selection to the top post in the state then.

"The utterings of people who have joined the AIADMK party in the recent times is affecting the party," Palaniswamy said. He said the AIADMK party is now split into three groups each led by Panneerselvam, Chief Minister Palaniswami and Sasikala/Dinakaran.

It was Panneerselvam who revolted against the Sasikala's leadership of the AIADMK some months ago. Sasikala was elected the party's general secretary and later Panneerselvam was asked to resign from the CM's post after Jayalalithaa's death.

Subsequently the Election Commission had blocked the party's name and its two leaves' poll symbol and the rival camps claimed the right to use them in a by-poll that was later postponed.

Both Sasikala and Dinakaran are in jail. Sasikala was convicted in a corruption case and is in a Bengaluru jail while Dinakaran has been arrested by Delhi Police for attempting to bribe EC officials through a middleman.

OneIndia News