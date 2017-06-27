'Disciplinary action in process', says Delhi Golf Club after insulting Meghalaya woman

In an attempt to wriggle out of a controversy for allegedly misbehaving with a Khasi governess, the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday accepted that the entire episode could have been handled in a better way.

The Delhi Golf Club had courted controversy after it's staff asked Tailin Lyngdoh, a woman from Meghalaya who worked as a governess for Assam Government's health advisort Dr Nivedita Barthakur, to leave as she 'looked like a maid'.

The club said that an 'undesirable attempt is being made to give the incident political and cultural overtones'.

"Apology has been made to the member who had brought the guest. This has been unconditionally accepted," ANI quoted Delhi Golf Club as saying.

Explanation from the staff was sought and disciplinary action is in process: Delhi Golf Club — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

Dr Barthakur had alleged in a Facebook post that Lyngdoh was denied entry to the club on Sunday around 1pm because of her 'attire'.

Barthakur and Lyngdoh visited the club as they were invited for a lunch by the club member. In spite of Barthakur raising her protest over the behaviour of the club officials, both Barthakur and Lyngdoh were forced to leave the place.

Later, Barthakur narrated the entire episode on Facebook.

"An example of... bigotry, chauvinism and ignorance: many of us have been insulted in Delhi for being from the Northeast and have lived to tell our tales!" Barthakur said in a Facebook post.

"Today, Tailin Lyngdoh, an extremely proud Khasi lady who has travelled the world in her jainsem (sic) from London to UAE was thrown out of the Delhi Golf Club because her dress was taken for a maid's uniform! Despite her being invited in her own right as a guest of a member...." she wrote.

Staff asked her to leave said that she looked like a maid and Nepali:Nivedita Barthakur,Health Advisor in Assam Govt on Delhi Golf Club pic.twitter.com/stuKXiVloG — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

Barthakur's post evoked sharp reactions, ranging from ignorance about the northeast to racial profiling.

