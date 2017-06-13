Disappointed with Yogi government, Anurag Tewari's family seeks Siddaramaiah's help

IAS officer Anurag Tewari's family visited Karnataka Chief Minister Sidaramaiah on Tuesday seeking help. Disappointed with the snail pace probe by Uttar Pradesh police into the mysterious death of Anurag Tewari, his brother and parents knocked on Karnataka government's doors.

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of displaying lackadaisical attitude in the probe, the IAS officer's family requested Siddaramaiah to initiate a probe into the matter. "The Chief Minister conveyed to the family that he has already written to the Yogi Adityanath seeking a CBI probe. Since the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, he explained to the family that there was very little he could do," said the Chief Minister's office.

The Special investigation team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government had visited Bengaluru as part of investigations. After collecting information from colleagues and verifying documents in Anurag Tewari's office, the SIT concluded that the IAS officer was not on the verge of exposing a scam as alleged by BJP leaders in UP. Incidentally, Tewari's family did not speak of any scam during their meeting with the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Sources from the CMO also claimed that the family sought financial assistance. "The family claimed to have fallen on hard times and sought financial support from the government since Tewari was a Karnataka cadre officer. The CM has assured to review their plea and grant compensation on humanitarian grounds," the source said. IAS officer Anurag Tewari was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow on May 17.

OneIndia News