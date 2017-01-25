'Disappointed' JD-U not to contest UP polls

The Janata Dal-United will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after it was left out of the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance, said reports.

The JD-U had earlier expressed disappointment over not being the part of the SP-Congress seat-sharing arrangement.

The RJD had reportedly advised the JD-U to not contest the UP elections on its own against SP-Congrerss. RJD, JD-U and Congress are part of a 'grand-alliance' ruling in Bihar. The three parties had joined hands to form a secular allaince to keep the BJP out of power.

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said on Monday that JD-U should not enter the polls now and create confusion among voters. He said JD-U's entry might lead to division of votes which will strenghten the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday announced that they will jointly contest the elections at a press conference addressed by Uttar Pradsesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar and SP's state chief Naresh Uttam Patel. The state has 403 seats, out of which the SP will contest 298 seats while the Congress will contest 105 seats.

