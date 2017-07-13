India hits out at China's offer to mediate Kashmir issue

India on Thursday rejected China's offer to mediate Kashmir issue and said it will address all the issues with Pakistan in 'bilateral framework'.

India will continue using its diplomatic channels to defuse border standoff with China in Doklam area, said MEA Spokesperson on Thursday.

In the latest tussle, India had expressed concerns over China trying to change the status quo at the India- Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction in Doklam area of Sikkim, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, MEA spokesperson, Gopal Bagley, said that there was conversation on a range of issues between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Hamburg in an informal meeting of BRICS countries.

We remain engaged, seriously and sincerely with senior most authorities: MEA on Indians missing in #Mosul pic.twitter.com/TQLPAYvNNu — ANI (@ANI_news) July 13, 2017

Asked about the missing Indians in Iraqi city Mosul, he said, 'We remain engaged, seriously and sincerely with senior most authorities.' he said.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Baglay said that cross-border terrorism is emanating from a 'particular source' which is threatening stability and peace in the region.

Regarding a query on visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother he said there was no change in Pakistan's stand. 'There has been no change in position on providing consular access and visa for his mother.'

According to information available to Yemini authorities Indian-origin pastor Father Tom is alive. Yemeni authorities are are making efforts to locate him and working for his early release.

OneIndia News