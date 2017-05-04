Digvijaya Singh to face CBI music after making false allegations in Vyapam scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation will take action against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for running a campaign against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam.

The CBI made this submission in the Supreme Court after Singh had filed a petition seeking forensic examination of the documents including the hard disk recovered from the office of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam.

The CBI told the court that the said documents were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, for scrutiny and that the report suggested no tampering.

The CBI in an affidavit said that the present petitioner, in his petition, alleges tampering of one of the computer hard disks seized by Indore Police on July 18, 2013. Digvijaya Singh had filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court making similar allegations. Both the hard disk and the pen drive were sent to the CFSL, Hyderabad, for examination, which did not find any truth in the tampering allegations made by Singh.

It was found that that the allegations of tampering of the seized hard disk were false and that some of these persons making such allegations were found to be indulging in creation of false digital records in the pen drive and on that basis, making false complaints," the CBI also said in its affidavit.

"The CBI would be taking necessary actions against the culprits in accordance with law, for making such false allegations and creation of false documents," the CBI also stated in court.

OneIndia News