Digvijaya Singh booked for accusing Telangana cops of encouraging youth to join ISIS

The Hyderabad police on Thursday registered a case against Digvijaya Singh for his controversial tweet. A case was registered at the Jubilee Hills Police Station for his tweets defaming the image of Telangana Police and the government. The case comes after the Congress leader worked up a storm on twitter accusing the Telangana police of encouraging Muslim youth to join the Islamic state.

Digvijaya Singh in a series of tweets on Monday alleged that the Telangana Police were 'trapping Muslim youth by encouraging them to join Islamic State'. He has been booked under IPC section 505 (1)(a), (1)(b).

Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

His statements were heavily criticised by the Telangana government as well as the police department. He was asked to provide proof for the allegation he levelled else to apologise for his comments. "I do not know on what basis he has made such wild allegations. They are utterly baseless and we strongly deny his comments," said Anurag Sharma, Telangana police chief. The police also claimed that they were doing their duty sincerely and such comments were offensive.

OneIndia News