Digvijaya condemns Poonch attack; pitches for Indo-Pak dialogue

New Delhi, May 1: Invoking former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said India should continue the dialogue with Pakistan, hours after two Indian soldiers were beheaded by security forces of the neighbouring country.

Condemning the beheading of the Indian soldiers, he said the Centre needed to be supported with full responsibility on how it deals with the situation.

"As far as Congress party is concerned, we have to keep a dialogue open with all our neighbours because Atal ji had rightly said that we can change our policies, but we cannot change our neighbours," Singh told reporters when asked whether India should continue talks with Pakistan.

Under the cover of heavy mortar fire, the Pakistani special forces team sneaked 250 metres across the Line of Control into the Poonch sector and beheaded two Indian security personnel, officials said.

PTI