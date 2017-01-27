Digvijay Singh says, Katiyar's comment on Priyanka not surprising

Katiyar is a product of RSS and ABVP ideology -- one who is steeped in the Sangh culture, Digvijay Singh said.

Panaji, Jan 27: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said BJP leader Vinay Katiyar's comments on Priyanka Gandhi are "condemnable but not surprising since he is steeped in RSS ideology".

"Katiyar is a product of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) ideology -- one who is steeped in the Sangh culture. Therefore, we expected this from Katiyar. I condemn his statement," the Congress General Secretary told the media here.

Asked to comment on whether Priyanka Gandhi's poll campaign will benefit the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Katiyar allegedly said: "What star campaigner? No, I don't think that's a factor. There are so many other more beautiful female campaigners. There are heroines. So many others are more beautiful."

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2017, 19:03 [IST]
