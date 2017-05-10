Did not stop medical visas for Pakistani patients: India

New Delhi, May 10: India on Wednesday said it has not stopped giving medical visas to Pakistani nationals, but has informed Islamabad that a recommendation letter by the Foreign Minister or Foreign Affairs Advisor of Pakistan for issuing such visas was needed.

In reply to a question on the issue, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was getting a lot of mails and requests on social media from patients in Pakistan for medical visa.

"We have not stopped medical visas..." Baglay said.

"In previous years, thousands of medical visas have been issued to Pakistani citizens. What has happened is the External Affairs Minister herself was receiving these requests addressed to her," Baglay said. Sushma is active on social media in addressing problems faces by Indians abroad.

"She was receiving requests on email and social media. In order to ascertain that these are genuine requests we have suggested that their (Pakistan's) Foreign Minister or Foreign Affairs Advisor gives a recommendation letter," he said.

"On social media it is difficult to ascertain if the request is genuine. If the letter comes, we will immediately issue a visa, but we need recommendation from the Pakistan government," the spokesperson said.

On May 6, reports had said that India had not issued visas for two months to Pakistani patients who travel to the country for treatment. According to Geo News, the decision has affected thousands of Pakistanis suffering from liver, kidney and heart diseases.

"India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas," an official had said.

According to the official, Pakistan has summoned Indian envoy to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the latest move. Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav, said to be an Indian spy, for sponsoring terrorism and waging war against Islamabad.

