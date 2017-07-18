Did Lashkar operative Sandeep alias Adil set up modules in UP, Punjab?

The questioning of Sandeep Sharma alias Adil has led the police to believe that he may have at the behest of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba set up modules in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as well. Adil was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police last week after he was found to be part of a Lashkar module which carried out several terror attacks and ATM robberies as well.

He said that he had been visiting Punjab and UP frequently. He however did not elaborate the reason behind these visits. The police are now looking at his possible role in setting up modules in these states.

With these revelations being made, a team of both the UP and Punjab police will question Adil further. The Punjab police are also looking into recent intelligence inputs which point towards the role of the Lashkar trying to set up modules in the state. The UP police on the other hand had recently bust a module of the Islamic State. Now the police want to find out if Adil had been in touch with any locals in the state to set up modules.

Meanwhile during his questioning, Adil provided vital information on the whereabouts of Abu Ismail, the Lashkar commander who masterminded the Amarnath yatra attack in which 8 pilgrims died. The security forces in Kashmir continue to look out for Ismail and his accomplices.

OneIndia News