Did ATS kill 2008 Malegaon blast accused?

Mumbai, Dec 31: Were the two accused in the Malegaon 2008 blasts case killed in custody by the Maharashtra ATS and their bodies disposed off as victims of the Mumbai 26/11 attack? This was a revelation that was made before the court which in turn directed the National Investigation Agency which is probing the case.

[Also Read: More twists expected in Malegaon blasts case]

The allegation is that the two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, were killed by the ATS in custody. It is also alleged that their bodies were disposed off as victims of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

The matter was first brought to light by Mahiboob Mujawar, an assistant police inspector, who was suspended. He said that he was witness to the killing of the two accused. In an affidavit filed before the Solapur court, he said that he had also witnessed the bodies of the two accused persons being disposed off.

Killed by the ATS?

Mujawar states that on the night of the 26/11 attack, ATS officers shot Kaksanra and Dange at the Kalchowkie unit. Their bodies were later taken to the CST station and shown as victims of the attack. The murders were approved by a senior IPS officer, he also said.

He adds that he was unsure of the motive. "If a probe is ordered then the motive will be made known," he said. These allegations were brought to the notice of the NIA court by another accused, Lt. Colonel S Purohit. The court sought to know what steps were taken in the event of these claims.

The special public prosecutor said that they would go into the matter and find out the truth.

Kalsangra and Dange have been missing since the Malegaon blasts. The National Investigation Agency records show that they are wanted accused. There is also a bounty on their head. Around three years ago, the Intelligence Bureau had said that the duo may have fled to Nepal.

OneIndia News