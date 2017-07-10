DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017 declared, how to check

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
DHSE Kerala had declared the plus two results in May 2017 and 83.37 per cent candidates had qualified the exam. The results are available at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
How to check DHSE KErala Plus Two SAY result 2017
- Go to keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter the details asked
- Submit the details
- Get the result
- Take a printout
OneIndia News