DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017 declared, how to check

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

DHSE Kerala had declared the plus two results in May 2017 and 83.37 per cent candidates had qualified the exam. The results are available at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check DHSE KErala Plus Two SAY result 2017

Go to keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

or Click on the result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the result

Take a printout

OneIndia News