DHSE Kerala Class 12 exams 2017: Results on May 15

The Kerala HSC results 2017 results will be announced on May 15. Those candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in.

The HSC examination for the students of class 12 was conducted in Kerala during the month of March.

In 2016 the results for the HSC and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations were declared on May 10. Out of the 4,60,743 students who appeared for the examinations, 125 had scored 100 per cent.

The pass percentage was 79.03 while 9,870 students scored A+ grades in all subjects.

OneIndia News