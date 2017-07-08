DHE Odisha +3 second selection list not today, here is the new date

The DHE Odisha +3 second selection list will not be released today. This has also led to a change in admission schedule.

As per the new schedule the second selection list for degree admission in the State will be released on 12 July and admission for the same will begin a day after. Candidates had been waiting for the selection list as it was supposed to be declared today. Candidates can find more details at dheodisha.gov.in.

With the implementation of e-admission procedure for +3 and +2 admission in the State, DHE has not only simplified everything but has also made the system student friendly.

Moreover students of the State +2 Board CHSE were asked to enter their roll numbers only and marks were reflected on the screen automatically.

OneIndia News