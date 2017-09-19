Dharmendra Pradhan to co-chair IGC meet with Kazakhstan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will co-chair the two-day meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) with Kazakhstan beginning on Tuesday at Astana.

Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan will co-chair the meeting from Kazakhstan side.

The IGC meeting aims to follow up on the agenda set between India and Kazakhstan during the two visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017.

During his visit, Pradhan is scheduled to discuss various issues and ideas for stepping up the cooperation in energy sector, trade, economic, investment, transport and connectivity, agriculture, information technology, space, healthcare and cultural spheres between the two countries with his counterpart.

The two sides are also expected to finalizS a strategy and roadmap for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister is being accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from Ministries/Departments, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mines, Electronics and IT, Tourism, ISRO, Department of Atomic Energy, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and also high level executives from ONGC Videsh and Railway Board.

OneIndia News