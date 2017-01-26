Dhanush artillery gun showcased at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26: The indigenously developed Dhanush artillery gun made its debut at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday.

The gun was part of the Army's mechanised columns along with Akash missile and Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System.

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece. It is a modified version of Bofors Howitzers gun bought by India in the 1980s.

T-90 Bhisma Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle were also included in the parade.

IANS