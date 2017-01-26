Dhanush artillery gun showcased at Republic Day parade

Dhanush artillery gun is manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece.

New Delhi, Jan 26: The indigenously developed Dhanush artillery gun made its debut at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday.

Dhanush artillery gun showcased at Republic Day parade. Image courtesy: @ANI_news

The gun was part of the Army's mechanised columns along with Akash missile and Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System.

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece. It is a modified version of Bofors Howitzers gun bought by India in the 1980s.

T-90 Bhisma Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle were also included in the parade.

IANS

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11:36 [IST]
