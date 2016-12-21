Development of UP not possible without BJP: Nitin Gadkari

Lucknow, Dec 21 Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said real development in Uttar Pradesh can be ushered in only by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a large public meeting in Faizabad, the Union Minister said the roads being constructed by the Union government would be such that they would "remain pothole-free for another 200 years".

He also announced that the 84-kosi Parikrama route in Ayodhya would soon be declared a National Highway. He added that instructions have already been issued to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the 250-km road which will also have accommodation facilities for pilgrims at four places.

The former BJP National President also said that of the 111 rivers proposed to be linked to waterways, Saryu river in Ayodhya would be one of the rivers and a beginning will be made by constructing a barrage on this river.

The Minister also announced construction of a road in the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand to Mansarovar.

"I pray that Ram Rajya is ushered in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gadkari further said.

He also listed various development and infrastructure projects along with welfare schemes rolled out by the NDA government for the people.

