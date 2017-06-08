Despite being denied permission, Rahul leaves for Mandsaur

Despite curfew being in force and administration having denied permission for anyone to visit Mansaur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit area to meet the agitating farmers.

Rahul will first go to Udaipur in Rajasthan from where he will try to reach Mandsaur. He is being accompanied by Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi leaves for Madhya Pradesh’s #Mandsaur to meet family of those killed during farmers’ agitation. pic.twitter.com/mNbWgBC1Sl — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Rahul's visit can be seen as an attempt to make foray into the BJP stronghold. The state has been continuously voting for the BJP since 2003.

A farmers' agitation demanding loan waivers and higher crop prices in Madhya Pradesh spread to large parts of the state on Wednesday with protesters torching vehicles, targeting police stations and attacking government officials.

According to reports, district collector Swatantra Kumar Singh had said that no outsider would be allowed to visit Mandsaur. Even last month, Rahul had tried to visit violence-hit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, but was denied entry.

At least 1,100 security personnel have been rushed to Madhya Pradesh as farmer protests spread to five more districts. Prohibitory orders had been enforced in the state a day after six farmers were killed at Mandsaur in police firing.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi held discussions with senior ministers in Delhi to take stock of the situation. The Centre also sought a report from the Madhya Pradesh government on the violence. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that people must not instigate the farmers.

[As farmer agitation spread to 5 more MP districts, centre rushes 1,100 security personnel]

The farmers are on a 10 day agitation demanding debt relief, better crop prices and pension benefits. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed for calm and assured to look into the issue. He also announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those killed on Tuesday.

OneIndia News