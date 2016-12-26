BJP will allow SP-Cong alliance if tie-up benefits it:Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 26: Commenting on possibility of a tie-up between Samajwadi Party and Congress before Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP supremo Mayawati today said an alliance would be struck only if it benefits BJP.

"SP and Congress alliance in UP will come into being only if BJP gives its approval and if it (BJP) feels it will gain from it...the green signal will be given by BJP after evaluating its gains and losses from such an alliance," she told newspersons here.

She said it was being stated that BJP was exerting pressure on SP chief and his family through Enforcement Directorate, I-T department and CBI through disproportionate assets cases, and "other weaknesses" to join hands with Congress to divide Muslim votes and stop BSP from coming to power.

"Keeping in mind the chances of BSP coming to power in UP, it is being said BJP is showing threat of central government agencies like ED, I-T and CBI to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family in connection with DA cases and other shortcomings to divide Muslim vote," she claimed.

Referring to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's frequent statements favouring an alliance with Congress, Mayawati questioned as to why a person who has come to power on his own in the last Assembly elections is so keen on contesting the coming polls in an alliance.

"Why is he so keen on taking the help of Congress which is on oxygen in the state...this fact has to be understood in depth by the people of the state or else SP will be able to take its political benefit," she said.

"The reality is that even if SP contests coming elections in alliance with Congress, it will not come back to power and the CM is well aware of this," she said, adding if they contest in alliance and lose, SP will put the entire blame on Congress. "...(by doing so) the head of the SP government will be able to save his image in the eyes of the people...this has to be understood by Congress as well otherwise it (Cong) will go in oblivion in the state," she said.

Taking the Bihar elections example, Mayawati said "just as all secular voters" there decided to defeat BJP, they will show the same unity here and defeat the "dangerous" policies and programmes of BJP and vote for BSP.

