Dera violence: Papa's angel Honeypreet booked for inciting Panchkula riots

Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has been booked for inciting recent riots in Haryana's Panchkula.

She has been booked by the Haryana Police and an FIR has been registered against her under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

The conviction of the Dera head in a 2002 rape case had triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people on August 25. While 32 people had died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced the Dera chief to 20-year imprisonment in the rape case on Monday. 50-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

An FIR was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition.

Haryana Police on Monday released a list of 43 people wanted for the violence that broke out after Dera verdict, topping the list Honeypreet Insan, is on the run and has lookout notices issued against her.

Dera spokesman Aditya Insan is the second most wanted person on the list.

OneIndia News