Deputy CM faints during Telangana formation day celebrations

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Friday fainted during the third Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Warangal. Srihari collapsed on the dais and fell unconscious. He was shifted into his vehicle to rush to a hospital. However, the doctors present at the spot provided him primary treatment for sun stroke and he came back to conscious. He then came back to the dias and finished his speech.

Telangana's Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari faints during #TelanganaFormationDay celebrations in Warangal pic.twitter.com/uDJCtCeQOg — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Srihari is a Member of Parliament from Warangal constituency from State of Telangana. He was Ex-MLA from Ghanpur Constituency and Ex-Minister in the cabinets of N.T.Rama Rao and N.Chandra Babu Naidu.

He was the PolitBureau member of TDP, and the General Secretary of Telugu Desam party. Srihari was the Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004 in Marketing,Social Welfare later Education and later Irrigation under the Cabinet of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He joined TRS party and is its politburo member. He took oath as cabinet minister in Telangana government on 25 January 2015 as a Deputy Chief Minister and also Education Minister

