Depression in Odisha, Met dept predicts more rainfall

Bhubaneswar, Jul 18: Coastal state Odisha is likely to receive more rainfall as the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday. The state is experiencing heavy downpour for the past three days.

As sea condition would be rough to very rough under the influence of the depression, the MeT office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Yesterday's 'Well Marked Low Pressure Area' concentrated into a depression and lay centred about 120 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 80 km south-southeast of Puri, the MeT office here said today.

Under its impact, rain and thundershower are likely to occur at many places of the state.

Strong gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction in north Odisha coast and northwesterly direction in south coast are also likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast.

In view of the weather conditions, advice was issued for hoisting Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) in all ports in Odisha.

