Denied permission to abort, lady gives birth to child with severe deformities

A woman has given birth to an infant with severe brain and spinal deformities after the Supreme Court rejected her plea to abort a 27 week old foetus.

The baby admitted at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai is currently battling for life. The baby is at the neo natal care unit.

The deformity is called Arnold Chiari Type II syndrome, which is caused by structural deformities in brain and spinal cord during foetal formation.

The mother had moved the Supreme Court with a plea to abort the 27 week old foetus. However on March 27, the Supreme Court rejected the plea. Abortion is currently permissible within 20 weeks. However several other countries allow abortion of the foetus in the 24th, 26th or 28th week too.

This incident has once again raised the question on whether the government must amend the laws in this regard. Many feel that the government must amend the time given to abort the foetus in the event of severe abnormalities.

OneIndia News