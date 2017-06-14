Denied ambulance, man carries body of 7 month old niece on cycle for 10 km

In yet another case of negligence by authorities, a man was denied an ambulance by government hospital after which he was forced to carry his seven-month-old niece on his cycle in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh.

The daughter of daily wage labourer Anant Kumar was admitted to the hospital two days ago after she started vomiting, accompanied by loose motion. After getting her admitted to the hospital, Kumar left for Allahabad to arrange money for her treatment asking his brother-in-law, Brijmohan, to look after her.

The child died suring the treatment on Monday. Despite repreated pleas to the hospital, no vehicle was provided. So, Brijmohan borrowed a cycle and carried it for almost 10 km.

A similar incident was reported also from Odisha, where the body of a teenage girl was wheeled from a district hospital in Phulbani through the streets drawing public attention.

OneIndia News