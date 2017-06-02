Denied a wheelchair, woman forced to drag ailing husband in Karnataka hospital

Tired by the apathy in a hospital in Karnataka's Shimoga, an aged couple was forced to fend for themselves. A video showing the woman drag her ailing husband to the X-ray room exposed the pathetic state of affairs in the Megan Government Hospital. The hospital authorities who acknowledged the video claimed that an inquiry has been initiated.

A 6 seconds video shows the woman identified as Fahmida drag her husband by his legs to the X-ray room after he was denied a wheelchair or stretcher by the hospital staff. The short clipping went viral exposing the state of affairs in government hospitals. Amir Saab who was admitted to the hospital had to undergo tests but was denied means of shifting by the staff. Tired of waiting, the woman threatened to drag her husband to the X-ray room. Despite their pleas and threats, the hospital staff did nothing to help. The women then tried to drag her husband by the legs to the laboratory.

"The video was shot two days ago. I was not kept in the loop but once I got wind of the situation I have ordered an internal inquiry. There is no death of stretchers or wheelchairs in the hospital. I am yet to get a full picture of what transpired," said Dr Sushil Kumar, the Director of the hospital.

This is not the first time that patients are being inconvenienced in government hospitals in Karnataka. On May 23, part of the ceiling in the maternity ward of a hospital in Kolar gave way injuring a two-day-old infant. On March 23 a video showing four pregnant women being shifted on a single stretcher had emerged from Hubli district.

OneIndia News