Demonetised notes worth Rs 1 cr seized in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 4: A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized about Rs one crore in old currency notes from a city trader in Lucknow.

"Illegal tender of Rs 99,80,000 was found in the office of LDRC Construction Private Limited of Mukesh Jindal in Nirala Nagar locality on Wednesday. The amount is in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000," an STF officer said.

The DRI has taken the old currency into possession under sections of the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Act 2017.

The STF and the DRI officials are probing the matter.

PTI