Demonetisation: TMC pulls up RBI guv for not divulging amount returned

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has been on opposition's crosshair ever since demonetisation.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy, who is a member of Parliament's standing committee on finance, on Wednesday lashed out at Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel for failing to the amount of money that has returned to the banking system post demonetisation.

Reports say that Patel told the committee that Rs 9.2 lakh crore in new currency was introduced in the system.

The committee, had on January 8, had asked the RBI chief to respond to a set of questions on the currency ban. Patel has been on opposition's crosshair eversince demonetisation. He has been accused by some leaders of compromising the Central bank's autonomy by agreeing to government's note ban decision.

Saugata Roy
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy

Patel has also been asked to appear before the Public Accounts Committee regarding the same on January 20.

A massive cash crunch hit the nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 8, announced that old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes would cease to be legal tenders. At the time of ban, these high value denomination notes made up over 80 percent of the currency in circulation.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

saugata roy, tmc, rbi, urjit patel, banking, system

Other articles published on Jan 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 