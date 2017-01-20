Demonetisation painful but important: Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru

New Delhi, Jan 20: Spiritual leader and writer Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru of Isha Foundation on Friday urged the citizens of India to support Prime Minster Narendra Modi's demonetisation move calling it a "painful" but an "important" decision.

The yogi, who is attending the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival here, said this was the first time a drastic decision was taken to change the economic status of the country, and that the results will show in due time. "No drastic decision was taken to change the economic status of the nation. In the democratic society, political parties are concerned about the next elections, so long term planning is not there because of the very nature of democracy.

"Now, the decision has been taken, however painful it is. Everybody complains because they are not used to such decisions but this (demonetisation) is the best thing to do. Time will tell its result and citizens should support it," he told PTI.

Dispelling the prevalent misconceptions about yoga in the West, Sadhguru also elaborated on the traditional Indian yogic concepts and its importance worldwide. "There is a complete misunderstanding about yoga in Western countries, whether it is an Indian philosophy or some kind of exercise. Therefore, it is important to bring the true spirit and the science of yoga to the western world," he said.

The writer also participated in a session on his bestselling book, "Inner Enginnering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy". "There is a science and engineering to inner well being, and it is high time that human beings addressed inner well being in a scientific way," he said. The mystic also talked about his upcoming book 'Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga' scheduled to be published next month.

PTI