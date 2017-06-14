Demonetisation of high-value currency notes inspired by Ambedkar, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, June 14: Last year's demonetization of high-value currency notes was inspired by B.R. Ambedkar said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in Harnampur, Gorakhpur.

After breaking bread with the Dalits of the village, Adityanath stated that Ambedkar had often said that if the country was to be graft free, the circulation of currency should be changed.

Terming demonetisation a bold move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said it was for the first time since independence that any political leader had shown the guts to take on the corrupt in the country.

He was speaking at an event organised by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jankalyan Samiti at Harnampur village in his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur.

Also, Adityanath unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution and credited Ambedkar for his efforts, which led to the end of untouchability and discrimination in the country.

IANS