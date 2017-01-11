Demonetisation: Kerala announces ex gratia for victims' kin

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to dole out compensation to families of people who 'died due to demonetisation'. The Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala decided to give Rs 2 lakh as compensation to families of those who died in bank and ATM queues after demonetisation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been leading protests against demonetisation and the Union government for not allowing cooperative banks to exchange demonetised notes for new legal tender. The cabinet on Wednesday decided that demonetisation was a disaster and those who were victimised should be compensated. The Opposition in Kerala looks at the move as an attempt to demonise demonetisation in Kerala.

The cabinet also decided to give compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Jishnu, a student who committed suicide after allegedly being taunted for copying in an exam. His death had sparked off student protests across state.

OneIndia News