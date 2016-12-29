Demonetisation deadline: Some say they are unaffected

Even as the demonetisation deadline draws close many continue to grapple with the cash crunch. But there are those who claim to have remained unaffected by the move. Most political parties opposing the government's demonetisation move have time and again claimed that the poor have been the worst affected but there are people from marginalised backgrounds who attribute no inconvenience to demonetisation.

"I have never felt any burden. My business has not taken a hit and customers who buy vegetables from me have had no difficulty either. When they do not have the change, I collect it later or provide them the change. I start my day with change of about Rs 2,000. High value notes help me buy in bulk from the market," said Maadhu, a vegetable seller. He added that his neighbours who are all push cart vendors have remained unaffected by demonetisation. When asked if he uses cashless modes of payment, Maadhu said that he didn't feel the need to. "I haven't gone cashless but a dozen of my friends use mobile apps to accept payment. I have always found enough change since business itself is usually below Rs 100 per customer."

Krishnaveni, 69, has not turned to super markets due to cash crunch. "For years I have bought groceries from a shop nearby and I continue to do so. I pay by cash or ask him to keep a tab that is cleared on a monthly basis. Initial days were difficult due to long bank queues but now not so much. I am able to get change from the bank without having to wait," she said.

OneIndia News