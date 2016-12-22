Demonetisation: Chandrababu Naidu cannot make irresponsible statements, says BJP

Taking strong exception to Chandrababu Naidu's flip-flops on the demonetisation issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is a responsible member of the NDA and such remarks were not expected from him.

The TDP chief initially supported the note ban, but later raised the issue of inconvienience faced by the people because of it. He had said that there were still a lot of problems even 40 days after the decision was made. On Wednesday, Naidu, however, said he supported demonetisation and problems associated with it needed to be sorted out soon, said reports.

News agency ANI quoted BJP leader Prem Shukla as saying that Naidu is a seasoned politician and cannot make such irresponsible statements.

Naidu, apparently, heads the 13-member committee appointed by Centre to review demonetisation related issues. His comments did not go down well with the ruling dispensation.

According to reports, the TDP chief has blamed the media for the entire episode and said his remarks were 'grossly misreported'.

OneIndia News