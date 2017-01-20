Demonetisation: Bhatkal's co-op banks got Rs 300 crore in deposits

Post demonetisation, close to Rs 300 crore have been deposited into co-operative bank accounts, Jan Dhan and inactive accounts in infamous Bhatkal in Karnataka, according to sources from the Income Tax Department. Many of these deposits, sources claim, do not have proper documentation and the banks have been asked to provide more details. The department has found unusual transactions across Karnataka since demonetisation and has found that Rs 17,000 crore in total has been deposited in Jan Dhan and unused bank accounts. The deposits were made in private, public sector, as well as cooperative banks.

The Karnataka IT Department and Goa directorate has claimed that out of the 260 co-operative banks in the state, over 60 banks have never submitted any details with respect to monetary transactions. The IT Department has issued notices to the banks and reply has been sought before January 31. IT teams have been scrutinising documents of banks across the state and have noticed irregularities in transactions.

In their scrutiny of banks' functioning post demonetisation, officials have found that Rs 35 crore was deposited in just one Jan Dhan account in Karnataka. The details of the account holder are being verified. In all, 2,300 accounts have made transactions of Rs 1 crore and more since demonetisation and information on the same has been sought.

OneIndia News